All-youth cast performs ‘Schoolhouse Rock Live!’ at The Lerner Theatre

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Around 1,300 students in Michiana were out at The Lerner Theatre in Elkhart on Friday morning for a special performance of “Schoolhouse Rock Live!”

Staged by Premier Arts, the all-youth cast includes 77 local kids! The show is part of the nonprofit’s Youth Educational Series (YES).

There will be another performance on Saturday at 3 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

To view the show’s program, click here.

The Lerner Theatre is located at 410 S. Main Street in downtown Elkhart.

