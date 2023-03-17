All-youth cast performs ‘Schoolhouse Rock Live!’ at The Lerner Theatre
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Around 1,300 students in Michiana were out at The Lerner Theatre in Elkhart on Friday morning for a special performance of “Schoolhouse Rock Live!”
Staged by Premier Arts, the all-youth cast includes 77 local kids! The show is part of the nonprofit’s Youth Educational Series (YES).
There will be another performance on Saturday at 3 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.
To view the show’s program, click here.
The Lerner Theatre is located at 410 S. Main Street in downtown Elkhart.
