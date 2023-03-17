All-youth cast performs ‘Schoolhouse Rock Live!’ at The Lerner Theatre

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Around 1,300 students in Michiana were out at The Lerner Theatre in Elkhart on Friday morning for a special performance of “Schoolhouse Rock Live!”

Staged by Premier Arts, the all-youth cast includes 77 local kids! The show is part of the nonprofit’s Youth Educational Series (YES).

The Lerner Theatre is located at 410 S. Main Street in downtown Elkhart.

