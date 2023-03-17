1 shot at Prairie Apartments in South Bend

A police investigation is underway.
A police investigation is underway.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person has been shot in South Bend.

According to the South Bend Police Department, the shooting occurred at the Prairie Apartments in the 2600 block of Prairie Avenue around 7 p.m. The victim’s condition is unclear at this time.

The Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend councilman proposes bed bug ordinance
4 injured in crash on U.S. 20 in Elkhart County
Emergency crews are on scene for an accident involving a railroad in Mishawka.
Police identify pedestrian killed by train in Mishawaka
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in early morning house fire near Osceola

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: On and off showers through midnight
Officials with the Berrien County Health Dept. show parents at Buchanan High School what to...
Berrien County Health Dept.’s unique approach to teen drug abuse
Irish gearing up for NCAA Tournament run without Olivia Miles
Rest assured, the Irish are not just throwing in the towel without her.
ND gearing up for tournament run without Miles