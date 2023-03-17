1 shot at Prairie Apartments in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person has been shot in South Bend.

According to the South Bend Police Department, the shooting occurred at the Prairie Apartments in the 2600 block of Prairie Avenue around 7 p.m. The victim’s condition is unclear at this time.

The Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

