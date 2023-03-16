Veterans memorial proposed at Wawasee High School

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WNDU) - Discussions are underway regarding the construction of a memorial wall for veterans on Wawasee High School’s campus.

According to inkFreeNews via our reporting partners at the Warsaw Times Union, the memorial would honor Medal of Honor recipient Harry J. Michael.

Milford resident Rich Rhoades, who is Michael’s nephew and is behind the memorial, is asking for it to be placed in an area where all students can view it.

Currently, Wawasee Community School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Steven Troyer says the project needs more private funding.

The final details of the proposal are expected to be presented sometime in April.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michigan

Michigan expands discrimination protections to LGBTQ+ community

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 4 into law, expanding discrimination protections for the LGBTQ+ community in the state.

News

First Alert Weather: Rain arrives in Michiana Thursday afternoon - Friday morning

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Rain amounts of 0.25 to 0.50″ can be expected by Friday AM.

Michigan

Michigan rolls out new microloan fund available to state entrepreneurs

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A new resource is available for business-savvy Michigan residents!

News

Olivia Miles out for remainder of season with knee injury

Updated: 1 hour ago
Miles had sat out the conference tournament as well, but her status was uncertain for the NCAA Tournament up until Thursday morning.

Latest News

News

Veterans memorial proposed at Wawasee High School

Updated: 1 hour ago
The memorial would honor Medal of Honor recipient Harry J. Michael.

News

Family suing Marcellus Schools over alleged mishandling of abuse claims

Updated: 1 hour ago
The suit filed this month alleges the district did not properly investigate claims that an 11-year-old student was sexually abused by two of her classmates.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Family suing Marcellus Schools over alleged mishandling of abuse claims

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Carli Luca
A Cass County family is suing Marcellus Community Schools, alleging the district did not properly investigate claims that an 11-year-old student was sexually abused by two of her classmates.

Crime

MSP investigating theft of propane tank in Coldwater

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police say the two male suspects involved in the theft approached the victim’s property near W. Chicago Road and Deer Park Road around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in a tan Pontiac sedan.

News

Startup Moxie Elkhart County accepting applications for next year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Startup Moxie Elkhart County is not the typical high school class.