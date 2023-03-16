Veterans memorial proposed at Wawasee High School

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WNDU) - Discussions are underway regarding the construction of a memorial wall for veterans on Wawasee High School’s campus.

According to inkFreeNews via our reporting partners at the Warsaw Times Union, the memorial would honor Medal of Honor recipient Harry J. Michael.

Milford resident Rich Rhoades, who is Michael’s nephew and is behind the memorial, is asking for it to be placed in an area where all students can view it.

Currently, Wawasee Community School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Steven Troyer says the project needs more private funding.

The final details of the proposal are expected to be presented sometime in April.

