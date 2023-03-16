Swiss Valley officially closes for the season

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Heads up, skiers and snowboarders! Swiss Valley has officially closed for the season!

Swiss Valley shared on its Facebook that last weekend was its last for the winter.

Through the end of the month, season passes for next year are currently discounted to $299 for individuals and $199 for the “Silver Slider” pass.

If you are interested in buying a season pass, simply click here.

