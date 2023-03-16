State trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive police information

Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police information. (Source: WFSB)
By Evan Sobol, Stephanie Simoni and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A trooper in Connecticut is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive state police information.

Connecticut authorities report on Jan. 9 they learned that 29-year-old trooper Mitchell Paz was possibly allowing third-party access to the state police reporting system.

Paz is accused of permitting his girlfriend, Amanda Marino, to access the state police reporting system. They said she was checking on the father, Shawn Roka, of her child’s alleged charges.

WFSB reports the investigation stemmed from a love triangle with the sharing of information hampering an ongoing state police investigation.

Roka is accused of selling drugs and Marino reportedly was using Paz’s laptop to find out information about who may have informed police about his reported crimes.

State police said they have computer evidence and revealing text messages between the parties involved.

According to authorities, Paz has been arrested and placed on administrative leave while the situation remains under investigation. He is facing charges that include computer crimes.

State police said Paz is scheduled in court on March 29.

Roka has been charged with conspiracy to commit computer crimes while Marino is facing computer crimes charges, authorities said.

Paz has been a member of the Connecticut State Police since 2015.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on scene for an accident involving a railroad in Mishawka.
Pedestrian killed by train in Mishawaka
One person was shot at Belleville Park Apartments in South Bend on Monday, March 13, 2023.
Victim of deadly shooting at South Bend apartment complex identified
The Penn Township Fire Department vehicle on its side, taken by Jami Doyle Grewe.
1 injured in crash involving Penn Twp. Fire Dept. vehicle on Capital Avenue
4 injured in crash on U.S. 20 in Elkhart County
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets

Latest News

The plans call for placing 3,400 solar panels in a field off State Road 933, just north of WNDU...
Notre Dame to install 46,000 sq. ft. solar array along SR 933
Swiss Valley closes for the season.
Swiss Valley closes for the season
Kroc Center hiring for seasonal positions.
Kroc Center hiring for seasonal positions
St. Joseph County approves ND solar project.
St. Joseph County Council approves ND solar project
Gas line repair underway in Mishawaka along Grape Road.
Gas line repair underway in Mishawaka along Grape Road