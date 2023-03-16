Startup Moxie Elkhart County accepting applications for next year

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Startup Moxie Elkhart County is not the typical high school class.

It’s a program for juniors and seniors the helps students develop an entrepreneurial spirit, explore their passions, get out of their comfort zones, and create a future.

The new executive director of the program, Kris Weimer, joined 16 News Now at Noon to explain the application process and why it’s such an important program.

For more information, email Kris@StartupEC.org or click here.

