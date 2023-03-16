Registration now open for 2023 Meijer Baseball Academy at Four Winds Field

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Enrollment is now open for a popular summer baseball camp here in Michiana!

Parents can now register their kids for the 2023 Meijer Baseball Academy held at Four Winds Field. Registration is open to kids ages 6 to 12.

Over the course of the three-day camp, kids will learn fundamentals about hitting, pitching, fielding (infield and outfield), catching, and baserunning. The camps will be led by South Bend Cubs Manager Lance Rymel.

Due to the high number of participants and to provide proper instruction, each Baseball Academy session is capped at 80 kids. Fortunately, that’s why the South Bend Cubs are hosting two separate camps! Session one runs from July 5-7 and session two runs from August 2-4.

The registration fee is $135 per child.

Each kid will receive a Meijer Baseball Academy t-shirt, a South Bend Cubs hat, lunch after each day of camp, and four tickets to a South Bend Cubs game. Campers from the first session will receive tickets for the game on July 6 and campers from the second session will receive tickets for August 3. All Meijer Baseball Academy campers will take part in a pre-game recognition on the field.

Check-in for the first day (July 5 or August 2) of the session will begin at 8:30 a.m. Camp will run from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., with lunch at 11:50 a.m. and pickup at noon. The deadline to register for either camp is June 9.

To sign up, click here and choose the session register button under Session 1 or Session 2.

