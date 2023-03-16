Prayer vigil to be held for security guard killed in parking garage shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The On Site Prayer Ministry will be holding a prayer vigil on Thursday evening for the security guard who was shot and killed at a downtown South Bend parking garage earlier this month.

Robert Pulliam, Jr., 62, was killed while working security at the Wayne Street parking garage on the night of March 5.

The vigil will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of The Cathedral of St. James, which is located at 117 N. Lafayette Boulevard in South Bend.

In a written statement issued the day after Pulliam’s death, South Bend Mayor James Mueller called it a senseless loss of life that reminds us of the dangers faced by those who keep us safe. Mueller went on to express his gratitude for Pulliam’s service, and he called upon the community to join together to stop gun violence. The statement can be read in its entirety below:

Robert Pulliam, Jr.
Robert Pulliam, Jr.(IATSE Local 187)

