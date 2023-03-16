Prayer vigil to be held for security guard killed in parking garage shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The On Site Prayer Ministry will be holding a prayer vigil on Thursday evening for the security guard who was shot and killed at a downtown South Bend parking garage earlier this month.

Robert Pulliam, Jr., 62, was killed while working security at the Wayne Street parking garage on the night of March 5.

The vigil will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of The Cathedral of St. James, which is located at 117 N. Lafayette Boulevard in South Bend.

In a written statement issued the day after Pulliam’s death, South Bend Mayor James Mueller called it a senseless loss of life that reminds us of the dangers faced by those who keep us safe. Mueller went on to express his gratitude for Pulliam’s service, and he called upon the community to join together to stop gun violence. The statement can be read in its entirety below:

Last night’s senseless loss of life serves as a stark reminder of the dangers facing our sworn officers and those charged with keeping us safe each day. I am grateful for Robert Pulliam, Jr.’s service to our city and will keep his family and loved ones in my prayers as they mourn this tragic loss. As our Violent Crimes Unit continues its investigation, we must join together as a community to stop gun violence and prevent firearms from getting into the wrong hands.

Robert Pulliam, Jr. (IATSE Local 187)

