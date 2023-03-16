Notre Dame to install 46,000 sq. ft. solar array along SR 933

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last month, 16 News Now told you about plans for a solar farm that Notre Dame wants to build right next to our studios on the west edge of campus.

The university will install a 46,000 sq. ft. solar array along State Road 933, just north of WNDU Studios.

The St. Joseph County Council voted in favor of the project on Tuesday, clearing the way for work to begin this summer. Depending on supply chain issues, work is expected to be completed in one to two years.

The project will provide about 1% of electricity for the campus while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 600 to 700 tons a year.

Traffic along SR 933 will not be affected.

