Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles out for rest of season with knee injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame All-American point guard Olivia Miles will miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury.

The team made the announcement on Thursday morning on Twitter. The team says the decision was made after “consulting with the medical staff and undergoing treatment and examinations by our physicians.”

After consulting with the medical staff and undergoing treatment and examinations by our physicians, All-American guard Olivia Miles will miss the remainder of the season. — Notre Dame WBB (@ndwbb) March 16, 2023

Miles missed the ACC Tournament after injuring her right knee in Notre Dame’s regular season finale against Louisville back on Feb. 26.

The sophomore was named an AP second-team All-American as well as a USBWA third-team All-American this week. She finished her season averaging 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game.

Last spring, Miles became the first freshman (man or woman) to post a triple-double in the NCAA Tournament.

Notre Dame (25-5) opens NCAA Tournament play on its homecourt on Friday against Southern Utah (23-9).

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.