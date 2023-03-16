MSP investigating theft of propane tank in Coldwater

COLDWATER, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police need your help as they search for a stolen propane tank out of Coldwater.

Police say the two male suspects involved in the theft approached the victim’s property near W. Chicago Road and Deer Park Road around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in a tan Pontiac sedan (pictured below).

They exited their vehicle and grabbed a 20-pound liquified propane tank with a brush burner attachment before speeding away when confronted by the owner of the property.

If you have any information on this theft, you’re asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

(Michigan State Police)

