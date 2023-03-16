Michigan expands discrimination protections to LGBTQ+ community

Michigan Legislature passes expansion for LGBTQ+ protections on March 8, 2023.
Michigan Legislature passes expansion for LGBTQ+ protections on March 8, 2023.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed SB-4 into law, expanding discrimination protections for the LGBTQ+ community in the state.

The bill expands on the Eilliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act, which was passed in 1977. The updated expansion prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender or identity or expression in employment, public accommodations and public services, educational facilities, housing, and real estate.

The bill signage comes at a time in which over 400 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced this year across the U.S.

