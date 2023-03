March Madness: TV times, where to watch the first round games

(WNDU) - March Madness is finally here!

Every game of the men’s tournament will be aired either on CBS, TBS, TNT or TruTV and their digital platforms.

Here’s where you can watch each first round game (Round of 64):

Thursday, March 16 (All times Eastern)

No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Maryland (CBS, 12:15 p.m.)

No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia (truTV, 12:40 p.m.)

No. 10 Utah State vs. No. 7 Missouri (TNT, 1:40 p.m.)

No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas (TBS, 2 p.m.)

No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. No. 1 Alabama (CBS, 2:45 p.m.)

No. 12 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego State (truTV, 3:10 p.m.)

No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona (TNT, 4:10 p.m.)

No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas (TBS, 4:30 p.m.)

No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa (TNT, 6:50 p.m.)

No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke (CBS, 7:10 p.m.)

No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas (TBS, 7:25 p.m.)

No. 10 Boise State vs. No. 7 Northwestern (truTV, 7:35 p.m.)

No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston (TNT, 9:20 p.m.)

No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee (CBS, 9:40 p.m.)

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (TBS, 9:55 p.m.)

No. 15 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA (truTV, 10:05 p.m.)

Friday, March 17 (All times Eastern)

No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State (CBS, 12:15 p.m.)

No. 14 Kennesaw State vs. No. 3 Xavier (truTV, 12:40 p.m.)

No. 14 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 3 Baylor (TNT, 1:30 p.m.)

No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s (TBS, 2 p.m.)

No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette (CBS, 2:45 p.m.)

No. 11 Pitt vs. No. 6 Iowa State (truTV, 3:10 p.m.)

No. 11 NC State vs. No. 6 Creighton (TNT, 4 p.m.)

No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn (TBS, 4:30 p.m.)

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue (TNT, 6:50 p.m.)

No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky (CBS, 7:10 p.m.)

No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami (TBS, 7:25 p.m)

No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga (truTV, 7:35 p.m.)

No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis (TNT, 9:20 p.m.)

No. 14 Montana State vs. No. 3 Kansas State (CBS, 9:40 p.m.)

No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana (TBS, 9:55 p.m.)

No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 6 TCU (truTV, 10:05 p.m.)

