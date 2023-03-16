Fiddler’s Hearth to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with live music all day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend staple is gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day.

Fiddler’s Hearth will have live music from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. in celebration of the holiday.

And of course, guests will be able to eat and drink all their Irish favorites.

Fiddler’s Hearth is cooking up 600 pounds of corned beef for the day.

There will be a $5 cover charge from 4 – 8 p.m.

