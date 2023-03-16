Curly Q's BBQ in Niles vandalized for the second time this month

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A restaurant in Niles had rocks thrown through its window again.

Tyler Haines has a motto at his restaurant Curly Q’s BBQ: From our family to yours.

After someone vandalized his business for a second time this month, he says he isn’t feeling the love.

“When we think about BBQ we think about family. We think about joy. We think about happiness so that’s what I’ve always wanted to bring to our community,” said Curly Q’s BBQ owner Tyler Haines.

Now Haines is left thinking about who was behind this damage to his storefront after someone threw rocks through his window back on March 3rd.

“We love this community. We just don’t understand why this is happening to us in this community. I never would think that it would happen again,” he said.

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday, ironically the day after they replaced the first broken window.

Haines shared a picture of several rocks and broken glass now inside the building after the vandalism.

His motion-activated cameras captured someone walking by the front door the same morning, but it’s unclear if they were involved.

Niles Police are investigating both acts and have not named any suspects at this time, but Haines says he has some ideas of who might be behind it.

“All of these incidents are happening right on our big rush of when the kids are walking to school. The high school is literally right down the street so kids are walking here daily. So, I believe it might be a group of guys, or a group of kids you know,” he said.

Haines says he upgraded his security camera system in case this happens again, but he hopes it never has to come to that.

“You can’t lose trust. If something bad happens it’s like spilled milk. You let it sit on the table and spoil or you wipe it up.”

Haines started this business back in 2018 and says he never had any issues like this before.

Anyone with information is encouraged to pass that along to the Niles Police Detective Bureau.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.