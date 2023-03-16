Brandywine wins first-ever boys basketball regional title

COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) - The Brandywine Bobcats made history on Wednesday night by winning their first-ever regional title in boys basketball.

The Bobcats (24-2) jumped out to a 17-0 lead over Centreville and never looked back, defeating the Bulldogs (18-8) 58-35 for the Division 3 Regional 20 crown.

“We wanted to try to take their hopes away and compete cause if you let a team stick around in March, they get hot,” said head coach Nathan Knapp after the win. “They can shoot, they run 5-out, they spread you, and we just wanted to put pressure on them and we wanted to get to things that just get them out of their rhythm.

“Our kids, that’s them, though that is them all season long,” he continued. “When they’ve got something on their mind, they go out and do it. I was worried about practice yesterday. They were a little bit tired from playing hard against Hackett the day before. Energy was low. But then they bring it tonight. They bring it night in and night out. It’s a group you want to go to war with everyday man, I’m telling you.”

Brandywine will face Pewamo-Westphalia (19-6) in the Division 3 state quarterfinals next Tuesday, March 21, at Portage Central. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.