Baylor coach Scott Drew helps brother’s team with travel blunder

Baylor head coach Scott Drew watches from the sideline during the second half of a men's Final...
Baylor head coach Scott Drew watches from the sideline during the second half of a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against Houston, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DENVER, Co. (WNDU) - The quote, “One brother will always be better than a thousand friends,” is ringing true for two basketball brothers.

According to MSN, the Grand Canyon Antelopes touched down in Denver on Wednesday for their opening-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament. Upon arrival, the team discovered the airline didn’t deliver their bags full of equipment.

Bryce Drew, the coach for the Antelopes, is the son of former Bethel men’s basketball coach Homer Drew.

Scott Drew, who is Baylor men’s basketball coach and Bryce’s brother, was also in Denver for a Friday match and helped the Antelopes out with their conundrum by offering the team Baylor gear to practice in.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reported on the interaction, saying that Scott told him, “We’re gonna hook ‘em up. What are big brothers for!”

