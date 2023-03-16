Baylor coach Scott Drew helps brother’s team with travel blunder

DENVER, Co. (WNDU) - The quote, “One brother will always be better than a thousand friends,” is ringing true for two basketball brothers.

According to MSN, the Grand Canyon Antelopes touched down in Denver on Wednesday for their opening-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament. Upon arrival, the team discovered the airline didn’t deliver their bags full of equipment.

Bryce Drew, the coach for the Antelopes, is the son of former Bethel men’s basketball coach Homer Drew.

Scott Drew, who is Baylor men’s basketball coach and Bryce’s brother, was also in Denver for a Friday match and helped the Antelopes out with their conundrum by offering the team Baylor gear to practice in.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reported on the interaction, saying that Scott told him, “We’re gonna hook ‘em up. What are big brothers for!”

Hold up! Just in: As luck would have it, Scott Drew is ALSO in Denver—with Bryce. GCU and Baylor both play there Friday (in different pods).



Grand Canyon's gonna practice in Baylor gear tonight 😂



"We're gonna hook 'em up. What are big brothers for!" Scott Drew just told me. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 15, 2023

