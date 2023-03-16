5 horses shot to death, 3 more injured on property in Virginia, deputies say

Deputies said they gathered enough information to charge a juvenile for the crime.
Deputies said they gathered enough information to charge a juvenile for the crime.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Justin Geary and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOUT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly killing five horses on a property in Virginia, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were notified Tuesday about horses being shot on a property in Spout Springs, which is located in central Virginia.

An investigation revealed five horses had been shot to death and at least three other horses were wounded.

Emergency veterinary care was requested for the wounded animals, and a forensic investigation was launched.

On Wednesday, deputies said they gathered enough information to charge a juvenile for the crime. That juvenile’s identity is not being released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.

Further details were not available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend councilman proposes bed bug ordinance
4 injured in crash on U.S. 20 in Elkhart County
Emergency crews are on scene for an accident involving a railroad in Mishawka.
Police identify pedestrian killed by train in Mishawaka
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in early morning house fire near Osceola
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media following his State of the State...
Proposed 6-week abortion ban advances in Florida legislature
The memorial would honor Medal of Honor recipient Harry J. Michael.
Veterans memorial proposed at Wawasee High School
The suit filed this month alleges the district did not properly investigate claims that an...
Family suing Marcellus Schools over alleged mishandling of abuse claims
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
FILE – The Senate is taking the first steps to repeal two measures giving open-ended approval...
Senators take first step in repealing Iraq War authorization