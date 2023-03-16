18th annual model train show heads to Nappanee this weekend

A model train.
A model train.(WVVA)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Attention model train enthusiasts!

The Elkhart Model Railroad Club is hosting the 18th annual train show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the Claywood Event Center. The event is open to all ages. Tickets are $5 per person, and kids ages 12 and under get in for free.

The show will feature model train layouts displaying a vast range of sizes and styles.

The EMRC has been open since 1950 and is currently working on a massive train layout depicting Elkhart, Osceola, and Mishawaka.

To learn more about the event, or EMRC, simply click here.

