Wednesday’s Child: Cool Kevin

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Some foster children need a temporary home. Others wait for years for a permanent placement. Grant Me Hope sent us the story of Kevin, a Michigan foster youth in need of adoption.

He’s a fun-loving kid with a great personality.

“My friends would say that I’m funny and nice,” said Kevin.

Kevin is 16 years old and in the 10th grade. He likes school.

“My favorite subject in school is English,” said Kevin. He likes to work on grammatical edits.

“We got to fix like quotation marks and stuff,” said Kevin.

He’s an easy-going kid who prefers the warm weather.

“I would say summer is my favorite season. I like to swim. I prefer to swim in lakes. You can go way farther than you can in a pool,” Kevin explained.

Kevin has been waiting for a family for the past seven years. He knows what he wants in a new family.

“My family, I want it to be like someone that likes to play basketball,” Kevin said. “Family is important because it’s forever.”

Click here for information from Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange or Grant Me Hope.

MARE > For Families > View Waiting Children

Grant Me Hope

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on scene for an accident involving a railroad in Mishawka.
Pedestrian killed by train in Mishawaka
One person was shot at Belleville Park Apartments in South Bend on Monday, March 13, 2023.
Victim of deadly shooting at South Bend apartment complex identified
The Penn Township Fire Department vehicle on its side, taken by Jami Doyle Grewe.
1 injured in crash involving Penn Twp. Fire Dept. vehicle on Capital Avenue
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Woman hurt in Elkhart County stabbing

Latest News

South Bend Youth Symphony Orchestra gearing up for annual Gala Concert
John & Dede Howard Ice Arena to hold last skating sessions of winter this weekend
WorkOne is looking to help people get employed!
WorkOne to host weekly in-house job fairs
SBVPA has over 100 Summer Jobs
SBVPA to host youth summer job fair