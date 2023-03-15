Wednesday’s Child: Cool Kevin

(WNDU) - Some foster children need a temporary home. Others wait for years for a permanent placement. Grant Me Hope sent us the story of Kevin, a Michigan foster youth in need of adoption.

He’s a fun-loving kid with a great personality.

“My friends would say that I’m funny and nice,” said Kevin.

Kevin is 16 years old and in the 10th grade. He likes school.

“My favorite subject in school is English,” said Kevin. He likes to work on grammatical edits.

“We got to fix like quotation marks and stuff,” said Kevin.

He’s an easy-going kid who prefers the warm weather.

“I would say summer is my favorite season. I like to swim. I prefer to swim in lakes. You can go way farther than you can in a pool,” Kevin explained.

Kevin has been waiting for a family for the past seven years. He knows what he wants in a new family.

“My family, I want it to be like someone that likes to play basketball,” Kevin said. “Family is important because it’s forever.”

