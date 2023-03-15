Two people hospitalized in early morning residential fire

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were taken to the hospital to treat burns and smoke inhalation after their house caught fire in the early morning of March 15, according to the Penn Township Fire Chief.

Two dogs were also lost in the fire, and the home is no longer inhabitable.

The call came in just after 2a.m. for a house located in the 11000 block of Vistula Road.

One firefighter also suffered a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

