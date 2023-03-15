Two people hospitalized in early morning residential fire

A residential fire in the 11000 block of Vistula Road sent two to the hospital.
A residential fire in the 11000 block of Vistula Road sent two to the hospital.(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were taken to the hospital to treat burns and smoke inhalation after their house caught fire in the early morning of March 15, according to the Penn Township Fire Chief.

Two dogs were also lost in the fire, and the home is no longer inhabitable.

The call came in just after 2a.m. for a house located in the 11000 block of Vistula Road.

One firefighter also suffered a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on scene for an accident involving a railroad in Mishawka.
Pedestrian killed by train in Mishawaka
One person was shot at Belleville Park Apartments in South Bend on Monday, March 13, 2023.
Victim of deadly shooting at South Bend apartment complex identified
The Penn Township Fire Department vehicle on its side, taken by Jami Doyle Grewe.
1 injured in crash involving Penn Twp. Fire Dept. vehicle on Capital Avenue
Woman hurt in Elkhart County stabbing
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets

Latest News

Sunday Morning Spotlight: South Bend's Black History Month Celebration
Sunday Morning Spotlight: South Bend's Black History Month Celebration
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Next sunshine chance arrives Monday
Sunday Morning Spotlight: South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones and the YWCA
Sunday Morning Spotlight: South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones and the YWCA
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Great Logan Nose-On
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Great Logan Nose-On