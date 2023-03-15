Special meeting set for Nye’s Apple Barn property

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The developer and landowner of the Nye’s Apple Barn property will soon learn why St. Joseph Township Planners voted against recommending part of the proposal at a February meeting.

The development proposal is being considering two parts: as a planned unit development (PUD) and special use permit.

Planners voted against the PUD recommendation in February; a PUD would allow the 12 acres along Niles Road to be developed into a gas station, convenience store, and restaurant.

A special use permit, which planners did approve, paves the way for apartments to be built.

On March 21st, the special meeting between planners and the developer will help to clarify why the PUD portion was not favorably recommended to the township board.

“They’ve asked for more information and so we’re planning to give them information next week on why we voted no. And they would have the opportunity to try to take it to the board as it is or re-design their plans and come back to us with an amended PUD application,” explained Ben Baker, Chair of the St. Joseph Township Planning Commission.

The public is welcome to attend the special meeting that will take place next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Joseph Township Hall.

