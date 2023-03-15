South Bend Youth Symphony Orchestra gearing up for annual Gala Concert

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Youth Symphony Orchestras are preparing to perform in front of a sold-out crowd at their annual Gala Concert on Thursday night.

It’s happening at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center on Notre Dame’s campus at 7 p.m. The Concert Orchestra will perform from 7 p.m. to approximately 7:20 p.m. The Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Robert Boardman, will perform from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The Symphony Orchestra will perform the original film soundtrack from Howard Shore’s orchestral score to “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” in collaboration with the Penn High School Choir and the Notre Dame Children’s Choir.

The Symphony Orchestra will also perform Kevin Puts’ Violin Concerto with three-time Grammy-winning violinist Matt Albert.

Once again, tickets for the concert are sold out. The group says they’re excited and thankful for all the support for their biggest event of the year.

