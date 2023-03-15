Some Catholics can eat corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day, church officials say

In the Fargo and Crookston diocese, parishioners will be permitted to have corned beef and...
In the Fargo and Crookston diocese, parishioners will be permitted to have corned beef and cabbage in honor of Ireland’s patron saint.(fotek/Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In the Catholic faith, eating meat is generally not allowed on Fridays during Lent. But bishops in parts of North Dakota are granting an exception for this Friday because it is St. Patrick’s Day.

In the Fargo and Crookston diocese, parishioners will be permitted to have corned beef and cabbage in honor of Ireland’s patron saint.

In Fargo, those who take advantage of the exception must give up meat on one other day before March 23.

Those in the Crookston diocese who eat meat this Friday must perform an act of charity or another good deed during the third week of Lent.

As for Bismarck’s diocese, the bishop there says there will be no St. Patrick’s Day exemption for consuming meat this Friday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on scene for an accident involving a railroad in Mishawka.
Pedestrian killed by train in Mishawaka
One person was shot at Belleville Park Apartments in South Bend on Monday, March 13, 2023.
Victim of deadly shooting at South Bend apartment complex identified
The Penn Township Fire Department vehicle on its side, taken by Jami Doyle Grewe.
1 injured in crash involving Penn Twp. Fire Dept. vehicle on Capital Avenue
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Woman hurt in Elkhart County stabbing

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump talks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a visit to Lake...
Trump allies file ethics complaint against Gov. DeSantis
A proposed ordinance targets bed bugs and spells out the responsibilities of tenants and...
South Bend councilman proposes bed bug ordinance
Liliana Holbrook is accused of helping a customer make multiple false returns at a retail store...
Employee accused of gifting customer nearly $10K in bogus return scam
Roadwork is underway at the corner of Campeau Street and Notre Dame Avenue to make things safer...
Big changes could make things safer for pedestrians near Notre Dame’s campus
A federal judge is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the...
Long-used abortion pill in US under threat in Texas lawsuit