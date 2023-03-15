Pedestrian killed by train in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after being hit by a train in Mishawaka on Tuesday evening.

According to the Mishawaka Police Department, two trains were headed in opposite directions near the Belmont Beverage, in the 400 block of S. Main Street, when one struck a pedestrian.

Residents are advised to avoid the train tracks going over Main Street in Mishawaka.

