Pedestrian killed by train in Mishawaka

Emergency crews are on scene for an accident involving a railroad in Mishawka.
Emergency crews are on scene for an accident involving a railroad in Mishawka.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after being hit by a train in Mishawaka on Tuesday evening.

According to the Mishawaka Police Department, two trains were headed in opposite directions near the Belmont Beverage, in the 400 block of S. Main Street, when one struck a pedestrian.

Residents are advised to avoid the train tracks going over Main Street in Mishawaka.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

