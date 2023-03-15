Leatherman Supply opens second location in Granger

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen business is expanding.

Leatherman Supply opened its second location in Granger this month.

The 3rd generation-owned business specializes in cabinets, countertops, windows, and doors.

Customer service is their top priority.

“If we’re going to say customer service is our top priority, we wanted to offer that to Granger,” said sales manager Kevin Park. “It just made sense to do this.”

Leatherman Supply will host an open house on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

There will be showroom tours, food, and drinks.

Leatherman Supply’s Granger location is at 1245 East University Drive.

