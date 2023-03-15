Lane restrictions in place on Grape Road for emergency gas line repair

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - NIPSCO currently has northbound lanes restricted on Grape Road just north of McKinley Avenue for an emergency gas line repair.

Officials with the city of Mishawaka say barricades and signage are in place for these restrictions.

You’re asked to find an alternate route to ensure the safety of the crews working in this area.

