Kroc Center hiring for over 25 positions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking for a job? Well, the Kroc Center wants to talk to you!

The Kroc Center is hiring employees for part-time and full-time positions, and applications are open.

Employees at the Kroc Center receive a free membership and the opportunity to take online college courses, and even earn a college degree through Indiana Wesleyan University at no cost to those employed.

The Kroc Center is hiring for more than 25 open positions:

Lifeguards

Pool slide attendant

Instructors

Summer camp counselors

Afterschool counselor

Personal trainers

Assistant facilities manager

Drama instructor

Welcome desk lead

Porter

Property technician

For a full list of available positions, simply click here.

