Kroc Center hiring for over 25 positions
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking for a job? Well, the Kroc Center wants to talk to you!
The Kroc Center is hiring employees for part-time and full-time positions, and applications are open.
Employees at the Kroc Center receive a free membership and the opportunity to take online college courses, and even earn a college degree through Indiana Wesleyan University at no cost to those employed.
The Kroc Center is hiring for more than 25 open positions:
- Lifeguards
- Pool slide attendant
- Instructors
- Summer camp counselors
- Afterschool counselor
- Personal trainers
- Assistant facilities manager
- Drama instructor
- Welcome desk lead
- Porter
- Property technician
