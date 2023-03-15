Kroc Center hiring for over 25 positions

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking for a job? Well, the Kroc Center wants to talk to you!

The Kroc Center is hiring employees for part-time and full-time positions, and applications are open.

Employees at the Kroc Center receive a free membership and the opportunity to take online college courses, and even earn a college degree through Indiana Wesleyan University at no cost to those employed.

The Kroc Center is hiring for more than 25 open positions:

  • Lifeguards
  • Pool slide attendant
  • Instructors
  • Summer camp counselors
  • Afterschool counselor
  • Personal trainers
  • Assistant facilities manager
  • Drama instructor
  • Welcome desk lead
  • Porter
  • Property technician

For a full list of available positions, simply click here.

