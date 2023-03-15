IU South Bend to host Mayoral Primary Debate on Wednesday night

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - IU South Bend is hosting a “Mayoral Primary Debate” on Wednesday night.

The debate is happening at IU South Bend’s Education & Arts Building (Room 1011) from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature incumbent South Bend Mayor James Mueller and challenger Henry Davis Jr.

If you would like to attend, you’re asked to arrive early to ensure a seat. You’re also encouraged to stay for a networking reception following the debate.

IU South Bend will also host a “City Clerk Primary Debate” and a “Common Council Forum” later this month. Details on those events are listed below:

City Clerk Primary Debate (D) – March 21

Featuring: incumbent Dawn Jones; challengers Bianca Torado and Jason Banicki

IU South Bend Wiekamp Hall (Room 1001)

7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Common Council Candidate Forum (d) – March 28

Featuring: incumbents Lori Hamman, Rachel Tomas Morgan and Karen White; challengers Oliver Davis Jr. and Laquita Hughes

IU South Bend Wiekamp Hall (Room 1001)

7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

