Former Marshall County man pleads guilty in Florida bank shooting that killed 5 women

SEBRING, Fla. (WNDU) - A former Marshall County man is now admitting his guilt in the shooting deaths of five women at a Florida bank in 2019.

In court on Tuesday, 25-year-old Zephen Xaver pleaded guilty to the deaths of five women at Suntrust Bank in Sebring back in January 2019.

In 2014, Xaver was taken to a behavioral health center in Indiana, after claiming he had dreams of killing his classmates at Bremen High School. In 2017, a teenage girl told Michigan State Police she received messages from Xaver about suicide by cop, and taking hostages.

Xaver was 21 at the time of the bank shooting when he killed those five women. The ages of the victims range from 31 to 65 years old.

The state of Florida is seeking the death penalty with sentencing proceedings set to begin in January of next year.

