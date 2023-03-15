First Alert Weather: Rain arrives in Michiana Thursday afternoon - Friday morning

Rain amounts of 0.25 to 0.50″ can be expected by Friday AM.
Clouds begin to increase tonight with our next system arriving for the second half of the work week.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Tonight: Clouds continue to increase this evening, becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Temps stay mild in the mid 30s with wind gusts up to 25mph possible.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy to start, then rain showers move in for the second half of the day. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50 with wind gusts out of the south up to 30mph.

Tomorrow night: Rain showers continue, breezy.

Friday: Early morning rain showers may mix with a few snowflakes during the day, but generally decreasing chances for precipitation during the day. Early morning high in the low to mid 40s, with daytime temps only in the 30s. However, with wind gusts up to 35mph possible, it will certainly feel even colder.

