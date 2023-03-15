Elkhart Cowboys youth flag football team honored at Indiana Statehouse

State Rep. Doug Miller (R-Elkhart) (center, back) welcomes members of the Elkhart Cowboys youth...
State Rep. Doug Miller (R-Elkhart) (center, back) welcomes members of the Elkhart Cowboys youth flag football team to the Statehouse Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Miller presented the team with a House Resolution honoring their runner-up finish at the AFFL Youth World Championships hosted by the Cleveland Browns, and then qualifying for the NFL Flag Championship at the NFL Pro Bowl Game.(Indiana House Republicans)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Elkhart Cowboys youth flag football team was recently honored at the Indiana Statehouse for their success this season.

Rep. Doug Miller (R-Elkhart) presented the team last Wednesday, March 8, with a House Resolution (House Resolution 10) honoring their runner-up finish at the AFFL Youth World Championships and their qualification for the NFL Flag Championship at the NFL Pro Bowl Game.

The Elkhart Cowboys, with eight team members under the age of 10 years old, are led by head coach David Garcia and assistant coach Nick Haggart. They play in the Concord NFL FLAG league, and they compete in the 10U Coed Recreation Division against top girls and boys flag football teams across the country.

In January, the Cowboys finished runner-up in the national bracket at the AFFL Youth World Championships hosted by the Cleveland Browns at Walt Disney World. With the finish, the team qualified and secured a sponsorship from the Indianapolis Colts for the NFL Flag Championship at the NFL Pro Bowl Game.

“I appreciate Elkhart Cowboys team members and coaches visiting the Statehouse, and it was great to recognize their accomplishments, dedication to working together and drive to win,” Miller said. “These young kids from our community played with a lot of heart all season and are developing important skills they can use on and off the field. I wish them continued success in all they do.”

Although the Cowboys did not move beyond the first competition of the NFL Pro Bowl games, referees selected Cowboys quarterback Brady Barkman as a recipient of a Sportsmanship Award. Meanwhile, coaches voted Jarren Riley, who plays wide receiver and safety for the team, to the All-Tournament Team.

