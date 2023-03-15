DoorDash driver’s vehicle struck by gunfire in Michigan City

(Pixabay)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michigan City Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old DoorDash driver’s vehicle was struck by gunfire on Tuesday night.

Officers were called around 5:20 p.m. to the intersection of Vail Street and Walker Street for a report of shots being fired. While enroute to the call, they learned that an occupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

Police say a 19-year-old woman was making a delivery in the 300 block of Walker Street when numerous gunshots rang out. Her vehicle was struck by bullets several times, but neither she nor her passenger were injured.

Officers worked throughout the night to collect evidence and conduct interviews. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made yet.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Sgt. Lendell Hood of the Michigan City Police Department’s Investigation Division at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1074 or by email at lhood@emichigancity.com.

You can also contact the department via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME.

