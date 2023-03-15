Clouds increase this evening ahead of our next weather system

Rain moves in the second half of Thursday
Clouds begin to increase tonight with our next system arriving for the second half of the work week.
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Tonight: Clouds continue to increase this evening, becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Temps stay mild in the mid 30s with wind gusts up to 25mph possible.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy to start, then rain showers move in for the second half of the day. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50 with wind gusts out of the south up to 30mph.

Tomorrow night: Rain showers continue, breezy.

Friday: Early morning rain showers may mix with a few snowflakes during the day, but generally decreasing chances for precipitation during the day. Early morning high in the low to mid 40s, with daytime temps only in the 30s. However, with wind gusts up to 35mph possible, it will certainly feel even colder.

Today’s Almanac:

High: 47

Low: 19

PPT: 0.00″

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on scene for an accident involving a railroad in Mishawka.
Pedestrian killed by train in Mishawaka
One person was shot at Belleville Park Apartments in South Bend on Monday, March 13, 2023.
Victim of deadly shooting at South Bend apartment complex identified
The Penn Township Fire Department vehicle on its side, taken by Jami Doyle Grewe.
1 injured in crash involving Penn Twp. Fire Dept. vehicle on Capital Avenue
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Woman hurt in Elkhart County stabbing

Latest News

Clouds increase this evening ahead of our next weather system
WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 03-15-23
A downtown South Bend rally raised awareness Wednesday about the persisting gender wage gap in...
YWCA, community partners hold Equal Pay Day rally
South Bend Police
South Bend swears in largest new officer group in police department’s history
The Kingsmen are back in the gym preparing for semi-state after getting revenge over Chesterton...
Penn advances to semi-state for first time since 2018-19