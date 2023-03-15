Buchanan girls basketball upset by Hart in state quarterfinal

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BANGOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Buchanan Bucks saw their remarkable season come to an end on Tuesday night in the Michigan Division 3 girls basketball state quarterfinal.

The No.1-ranked Bucks (23-2) were upset by No.17-ranked Hart (24-3), losing by a final score of 45-41.

The loss snapped Buchanan’s 23-game win streak. The Bucks hadn’t lost a game since their season opener back on Nov. 29 against Vicksburg.

Michigan Miss Basketball finalist Faith Carson led the Bucks with 22 points and 15 rebounds in the losing effort.

