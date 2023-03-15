Buchanan girls basketball upset by Hart in state quarterfinal

BANGOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Buchanan Bucks saw their remarkable season come to an end on Tuesday night in the Michigan Division 3 girls basketball state quarterfinal.

The No.1-ranked Bucks (23-2) were upset by No.17-ranked Hart (24-3), losing by a final score of 45-41.

The loss snapped Buchanan’s 23-game win streak. The Bucks hadn’t lost a game since their season opener back on Nov. 29 against Vicksburg.

Michigan Miss Basketball finalist Faith Carson led the Bucks with 22 points and 15 rebounds in the losing effort.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.