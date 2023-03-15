4 injured in crash on U.S. 20 in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says four people were injured in a crash on Wednesday morning on U.S. 20.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. just west of State Road 15. Officials say a Chevy Express was traveling east on U.S. 20 when it crossed the center lane and struck another vehicle.

Four people were taken to the hospital, including both drivers and a passenger from each vehicle. Officials say one of the drivers suffered “a catastrophic leg injury.”

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. According to officials, the weather was clear and the road surface was dry at the time of the crash.

