WorkOne to host weekly in-house job fairs

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Some local employers are hiring!

The Northern Indiana Workforce Board’s WorkOne will organize weekly in-house job fairs to promote employment opportunities in the area.

Job fairs will be held every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the WorkOne Center in Elkhart from March 14 to April 11.

The employers looking to hire are:

The city of Elkhart

Vocational Rehabilitation Services

Martin’s Super Markets

WorkBox Staffing

The WorkOne Centers are open from Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Fridays 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Take advantage of its No-Cost Employment Services such as:

Obtain job search and re-employment help, including resume review, interviewing practice, and more.

Information on career training opportunities.

Apprenticeship programs

Free in-person or online workshops to help individuals learn beneficial skills to help them get hired.

Receive telephone assistance from DWD’s Unemployment Insurance Unit.

For more information, visit WorkOne’s website here. The WorkOne Center in Elkhart is located at 420 Waterfall Dr.

