WorkOne to host weekly in-house job fairs

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Some local employers are hiring!

The Northern Indiana Workforce Board’s WorkOne will organize weekly in-house job fairs to promote employment opportunities in the area.

Job fairs will be held every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the WorkOne Center in Elkhart from March 14 to April 11.

The employers looking to hire are:

  • The city of Elkhart
  • Vocational Rehabilitation Services
  • Martin’s Super Markets
  • WorkBox Staffing

The WorkOne Centers are open from Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Fridays 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Take advantage of its No-Cost Employment Services such as:

  • Obtain job search and re-employment help, including resume review, interviewing practice, and more.
  • Information on career training opportunities.
  • Apprenticeship programs
  • Free in-person or online workshops to help individuals learn beneficial skills to help them get hired.
  • Receive telephone assistance from DWD’s Unemployment Insurance Unit.

For more information, visit WorkOne’s website here. The WorkOne Center in Elkhart is located at 420 Waterfall Dr.

