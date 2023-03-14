Woman hurt in Elkhart County stabbing

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen Police Department is investigating after officials say a 21-year-old woman was stabbed late Monday night in Elkhart County.

Officers were called around 11:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Conifer Road on reports of a woman being stabbed. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old woman who was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Officials say she was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Currently no arrests have been reported in connection with this stabbing.

