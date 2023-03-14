Washington duo of Jones, Reynolds named Indiana All-Stars

By Drew Sanders
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana All-Stars for high school girls basketball have been named, and a pair of players from Michiana will be repping this year’s team.

Rashunda Jones and Amiyah Reynolds of Washington were named to this year’s collection of the top seniors in the state. Meanwhile, the team will be coached by Penn High School girls coach Kristi Ulrich.

They’ll be a part of a girls-boys doubleheader in June against the Kentucky All-Stars. Reynolds unfortunately will not be able to participate in the games as she recovers from a foot injury.

The announcement comes off the Jones-Reynolds duo finishing second and third in the state’s Miss Basketball voting earlier this week.

