St. Joseph woman sentenced to 25-50 years for 8-year-old son’s death

Mia Morrow
Mia Morrow(Berrien County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A St. Joseph woman was sentenced to 25-50 years in prison after she pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder in the death of her 8-year-old son who had autism.

That’s according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium. 35-year-old Mia Morrow and her husband, 42-year-old Brian Morrow, were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Jaxson Morrow. Jaxson was found dead inside the family’s home in the 700 block of Columbia Avenue in St. Joseph back on May 3, 2022.

Brian pleaded no contest to second-degree murder last month. According to the plea deal, Brian will spend at least 22 years in prison. His sentencing is set for April 17.

In exchange for their pleas, the first-degree murder charges were dismissed, as well as their charges of possession of methamphetamine.

Brian and Mia have been held in the Berrien County Jail since their arrests, with an order to have no contact with each other.

Brian Morrow
Brian Morrow(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

