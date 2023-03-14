Road in Elkhart to be renamed in honor of Jackie Walorski

United States Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) speaks at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Better...
United States Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) speaks at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Better Together Military Public-Private Partnership launch event on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, in Washington, D.C. The partnership will connect 250,000 military families to youth development and support services. (Larry French/AP Images for Boys & Girls Clubs of America)(AP Images for Boys & Girls Clubs of America)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County is looking to honor the legacy of late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.

Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick confirmed with 16 News Now that a section of County Road 4 in the Elkhart East Industrial Park between County Road 19 and County Road 17 will be renamed “Walorski Parkway.”

Walorski, 58, died last August after a vehicle she was in collided with another, killing her, two staffers, as well as a woman driving the other car.

In January, signs were installed officially renaming the VA clinic in Mishawaka after Walorski.

Elkhart County commissioners plan to dedicate Walorski Parkway on April 5. The dedication will be held near the east end of the parkway, towards County Road 19, at 10 a.m.

The Walorski Parkway will be unveiled on April 5 at 10 a.m. near County Road 19.
