Road in Elkhart to be renamed in honor of Jackie Walorski

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County is looking to honor the legacy of late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.

Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick confirmed with 16 News Now that a section of County Road 4 in the Elkhart East Industrial Park between County Road 19 and County Road 17 will be renamed “Walorski Parkway.”

Walorski, 58, died last August after a vehicle she was in collided with another, killing her, two staffers, as well as a woman driving the other car.

In January, signs were installed officially renaming the VA clinic in Mishawaka after Walorski.

Elkhart County commissioners plan to dedicate Walorski Parkway on April 5. The dedication will be held near the east end of the parkway, towards County Road 19, at 10 a.m.

The Walorski Parkway will be unveiled on April 5 at 10 a.m. near County Road 19. (WNDU)

