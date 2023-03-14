SBVPA to host youth summer job fair

SBVPA has over 100 Summer Jobs
SBVPA has over 100 Summer Jobs(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for a summer gig?

The South Bend Venues Parks & Arts will host a youth summer job on Saturday, March 18, at the Howard Park Event Center.

The fair will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and is open to ages 15 to 21. Department representatives will be on hand to answer any questions and aid with applications.

The summer job fair is intended to be an extension of VPA’s “Youth Jobs Program,” an initiative developed to provide youth with community resources to become successful in the workplace.

Along with a part-time or seasonal position, youth working within the VPA Youth Jobs Program will receive job readiness training, life skills and leadership development training, an empowerment coach, participate in an incentive program, and more.

“Youth unemployment rates in the United States are already twice those of the general workforce—and they’re on an upward trend,” says VPA Director of Community Programming Cynthia Taylor in a press release. “One focus of the program this summer will be financial literacy. Youth that are employed learn how to manage money, and they gain a better understanding of personal finance.”

For those who are unable to attend in person, visit southbendin.gov to see a list of open positions and apply.

To learn more about the Youth Jobs Program, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regional champions crowned on Saturday for Indiana high school boys basketball
Edward Silcox
Suspect arrested after South Bend police chase ends in St. Joseph River
Semi-State pairings announced for Indiana high school boys basketball
No Granger resident raised their hand when asked if they support building a new St. Joseph...
Granger residents outraged over proposed County Highway Maintenance garage
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Lake Snow Overnight; 40s and 50s return this week

Latest News

St. Joseph County hosting free suicide intervention program
artisan market
South Bend Artisan Market takes over the Century Center
Free women’s self-defense seminar available in Mishawaka
Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra to perform Shostakovich’s Fifth on March 19, 2023.
Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra to perform Shostakovich’s Fifth