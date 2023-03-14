SBVPA to host youth summer job fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for a summer gig?

The South Bend Venues Parks & Arts will host a youth summer job on Saturday, March 18, at the Howard Park Event Center.

The fair will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and is open to ages 15 to 21. Department representatives will be on hand to answer any questions and aid with applications.

The summer job fair is intended to be an extension of VPA’s “Youth Jobs Program,” an initiative developed to provide youth with community resources to become successful in the workplace.

Along with a part-time or seasonal position, youth working within the VPA Youth Jobs Program will receive job readiness training, life skills and leadership development training, an empowerment coach, participate in an incentive program, and more.

“Youth unemployment rates in the United States are already twice those of the general workforce—and they’re on an upward trend,” says VPA Director of Community Programming Cynthia Taylor in a press release. “One focus of the program this summer will be financial literacy. Youth that are employed learn how to manage money, and they gain a better understanding of personal finance.”

For those who are unable to attend in person, visit southbendin.gov to see a list of open positions and apply.

To learn more about the Youth Jobs Program, click here.

