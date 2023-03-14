SBPD adds 50 new AEDs to its fleet

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has added dozens of new AEDs to its fleet of patrol vehicles as it aims to better respond to cardiac emergencies across the city.

Using grant funds, the department was able to purchase 50 G5 Fully Automatic AEDs, which were manufactured by ZOLL Medical.

All SBPD officers are undergoing training this week on how to use the new AEDs, which have voice-guided prompts to help users.

Police say the technology used in these new AEDs is an improvement compared to the department’s existing units.

