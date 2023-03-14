Police investigating vandalism at Etna Green West Cemetery.

ETNA GREEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Thousands of dollars worth of damage has been done to a historic cemetery.

According to our reporting partners at the Warsaw Times-Union, the sheriff’s office is investigating vandalism at the Etna Green West Cemetery in Kosciusko County.

They believe at least $3,000 dollars worth of damage was done.

Township Trustee Rita Angglin told the Times-Union that these stones are “irreplaceable” and that this cemetery has been the target of vandals in the past.

