NorthWood shakes off regional round curse; preps for semi-state

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - The #1-ranked team in Indiana’s Class 3A, the NorthWood Panthers are coming off of a big win in the regional round.

The win was big not only because the Panthers won by nearly 40 points, but also because it got them over the regional round hump, which is where their season ended each of the last two years.

“I think any time that you lose in a regional championship game -- which these guys have -- I think that those kind of leaves bruises,” says head coach Aaron Wolfe. “From that standpoint I was proud of the courage that they showed in that (regional) game; that was just a hurdle to get through and now we’ve got another set of challenges in front of us.”

