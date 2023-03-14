No mention of traffic stop involving Mishawaka mayor’s son at Tuesday’s safety meeting

By Carli Luca
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Board of Public Works and Safety met at City Hall on Tuesday morning, but one topic that was not on their agenda was the police footage showing the October 2022 traffic stop of Mayor Dave Wood’s son.

The footage, which was obtained by 16 News Now Investigates through a public records request, shows officers saying Joe Wood was speeding, had an expired plate, smelled of alcohol, and was stumbling.

Despite that, a field sobriety test was not conducted, and Wood was taken home without any charges.

Though the Mishawaka police chief was at Tuesday’s board meeting, a city official told 16 Investigates that he and the board members were not available for comment.

The Mishawaka Police Department said last week that the incident is under administrative review, and that no one has been disciplined in connection with the matter at this time.

RELATED: 16 News Now Investigates: Police footage of Mishawaka mayor’s son

RELATED: What Mishawaka Police policies tell us about the traffic stop of the mayor’s son

