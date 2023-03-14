New pie shop opens on Pi Day

Pie shop opens on Pi Day
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new shop pie shop is celebrating its grand opening on Pi Day.

The Grateful Pie Company is now officially open inside the Commerce Center in South Bend.

The menu includes various types of pies featuring local fruit, plus pizza, quiche, and sandwiches.

Co-owner Barbara Funnell said the community support has been positive so far, and her hand-made pie crust is especially popular.

“It’s a butter crust and some people will tell you you can’t make a butter crust but that’s what I choose to do, and it works out,” said Funnell.

You can buy pie by the slice. But you’re encouraged to order 24 hours in advance if you want to order an entire pie.

For more information or to view a menu, click here.

