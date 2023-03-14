ND’s Ryan Bischel named Big Ten Goaltender of the Year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame goaltender Ryan Bischel is taking home some conference hardware, as he was named the Big Ten’s Goaltender of the Year on Tuesday.

The award is voted on by head coaches across the league, and they settled on Bischel after a season that saw him finish as the conference leader in minutes played, saves, and save percentage.

But Bischel wasn’t just good for the Big Ten. This year, the senior posted the highest number of saves in the country and was second nationally in save percentage.

