Man wins big lottery prize … for the 4th time

Kenneth Weinberg won $50,000 last week with a scratch-off ticket.
Kenneth Weinberg won $50,000 last week with a scratch-off ticket.(Maryland Lottery via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (CNN) – A man in Maryland had a bit of déjà vu as he pulled off his fourth lottery win.

Kenneth Weinberg won $50,000 last week with a scratch-off ticket. It’s his fourth win of $50,000 or more, and he’s also won a $100,000 prize in the past as well.

Weinberg is semi-retired and works as an advocate for a counseling group. He said he buys scratch-off tickets almost every day.

This time, he plans to use his winnings to pay for some remodeling projects at home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Silcox
Suspect arrested after South Bend police chase ends in St. Joseph River
No Granger resident raised their hand when asked if they support building a new St. Joseph...
Granger residents outraged over proposed County Highway Maintenance garage
One person was shot at Belleville Park Apartments in South Bend on Monday, March 13, 2023.
Victim of deadly shooting at South Bend apartment complex identified
76-year-old man dies in fire at condo near Eagle Lake.
76-year-old man dies in fire at condo near Eagle Lake
Chuck's PI Day Explainer
First Alert Weather: Lake Snow Early; 40s and 50s return this week

Latest News

Police identified the suspect as Brenton Bell, 30. He is wanted for aggravated kidnapping.
Woman escapes kidnapper after being locked in a closet for 2 months, police say
Regional bank stocks bounced back sharply, recovering some of their plunges from a day earlier.
Stocks leap higher on Wall Street, led by beaten down banks
A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Northeast winter storm shuts schools, knocks out power
John & Dede Howard Ice Arena to hold last skating sessions of winter this weekend
FILE - A Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse on Oct. 28, 2009, in Little...
Tyson to close poultry facilities in Virginia, Arkansas