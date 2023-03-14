John & Dede Howard Ice Arena to hold last skating sessions of winter this weekend

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - With spring approaching, the John & Dede Howard Ice Arena in St. Joseph will be closing for the season after this weekend.

The city of St. Joseph is offering discounted skating for the final weekend. Admission will be $3 and skate rental is $1.

The ice arena will be open for open skate at the following times:

  • Friday, March 17, from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 18. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 19, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Stick and puck is also available for a discounted rate of $4 at the following times:

  • Saturday, March 18, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For information, click here or call 269-983-8795.

